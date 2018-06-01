Streaming should be easy: You pick a service — say, Hulu Live or YouTube TV — enter your credit card info, and set up an app on one of the supported devices. But the world of cord cutting has recently become increasingly crowded and complicated.
Blame it on everyone's desire to create the next Game of Thrones: Companies want to produce original series that not only suck you in, they require you to get a subscription to their streaming service. Want to watch The Handmaid's Tale? You'll need Hulu Live. Can't wait for season two of Big Little Lies? You'd better make sure your plan includes HBO Now.
To help you sort through the seemingly endless options for getting your fix of the most binge-worthy shows and live TV, we've put together a guide to the various streaming services available. From the cost of each, to the devices you can watch them on, and how many people can stream at once (i.e. share the bill), here's what you need to know before signing up.
Unfortunately, for most people, no one service will have everything that you want, causing what should be a cost-cutting move to start adding up. As you go through, it's worth keeping in mind that you'll probably want to create a streaming cocktail — a mix of services that meet your various viewing needs — for optimal results.