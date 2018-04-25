But, there is one very strange detail amid this portrait of domestic bliss. As the Osborne-Bankoles figure out what they need from Walgreens, June mentions her “form,” which Luke needs to sign before she heads to the pharmacy. Luke, aghast, asks, “They actually ask to see it?” Obviously, he has heard about the mysterious form and didn't take it seriously. June reminds him there’s a mandatory line for “husband.” The magic of this scene is that no one actually says the words “birth control,” but it’s immediately clear that’s what everyone involved is speaking about. Especially since, by the end of the conversation, June decides to “go off” the meds, enticing the kind of pure joy that can only mean, “We’re going to try for a baby.”