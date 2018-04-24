How To Watch Season Two Of The Handmaid's Tale

If reading the news isn't giving you your fix of dark, dystopian drama, you're in luck: The book-turned-Emmy-winning show The Handmaid's Tale is returning for season two.
A brief reminder of where we left off: June is awaiting punishment, Fred and Serena Joy are as delusional as ever, Moira has made it to Canada, and — surprise! — Luke is still alive. You can expect more twists, turns, and eery "this could really happen" storylines when the second season returns with its first episode, "June", this Wednesday, April 25.
Like last year, there's only one place to stream The Handmaid's Tale: Hulu. If you're not already a subscriber, you can sign up for $7.99 per month or $39.99 with access to Hulu Live TV. Or, if you want both Hulu and Spotify Premium, you can pay $12.99 for the pair. (Although keep in mind that the free version of Spotify is getting some major upgrades.)
Once you subscribe, you can watch or rewatch any of the ten episodes from the first season of The Handmaid's Tale. If you're a first-time Hulu subscriber, you can also get a free 30-day trial. However, that will only cover four episodes, since a new episode will launch every week.
Before tuning in tomorrow, read a full recap of everything going on in Gilead. Prepare yourself for some dark, but epic, weeks ahead.
