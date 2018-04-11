Are you a fan of Spotify and Hulu?
Starting this summer, you'll just need one subscription to cover both. Today, the two streaming services announced they are teaming up to offer a new deal, which includes ad-free music on Spotify Premium and access to more than 75,000 film and TV titles on Hulu for just $12.99 a month. The version of Hulu provided in the $12.99 bundle isn't ad-free, but you can opt in to a three-month 99-cent trial of Hulu Limited Commercials when signing up.
For those who already subscribe to both services, this means you save $4.99 per month (currently, it costs $7.99 for Hulu and $9.99 for Spotify).
The bundle began as a student offer back in September, and is available to current Spotify Premium subscribers starting today through May 10. The package will become widely available to non-Spotify Premium users this summer.
We may start seeing more of these kinds of partnerships between à la carte music and on-demand TV services. The cost cutting move is likely to convince anyone currently subscribed to one service that both are in their best interest.
