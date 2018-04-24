Spotify's New Free Version Is So Good You Might Cancel Your Subscription

To be clear, we're not suggesting you get rid of the stellar music streaming service altogether. Instead, consider switching to the free version which, in coming weeks, will get some major improvements.
Streaming Spotify for free has been an option, on both desktop and mobile devices, since 2014. But the Premium version has always been a more enticing option, with unlimited skips, the chance to play any track (instead of just shuffling songs), and, of course — no ads. While the new, free Spotify still comes with ads, the lines between the paid and unpaid models are blurring.
At an announcement today, Spotify's VP of Product Development, Babar Zafar, said the new, free version of the service aims to provide greater personalization and more control over the music you listen to, while using less data. Ahead a look at the best new features coming to Spotify for free.