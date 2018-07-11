This is a TV series about a dystopian society where women are forced into sexual servitude and made to reproduce against their will. People can't stop talking about the story because it's horrifying and feels disturbingly close to home during this particular moment in American history, when the rights of women, minorities, and migrants are under seige. If the folks at Lot18 had stopped to think about the reason people can't look away from their TV screens when this show's on, they would have hopefully seen that The Handmaid's Tale doesn't exactly conjure thoughts of fun, casual nights in with your girls. Sure, some of us may like to have a glass of wine to help us cope with the troubling images presented in each episode, but we most certainly do not need that wine to be directly inspired by the characters we are watching being mentally, emotionally, and physically abused.