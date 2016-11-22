Among all the pleasures in this life, there are two that rise above them all: Game of Thrones and wine. In fact, there's nothing that makes us happier than watching Cersei and the crew while sipping at a glass of red or white.
Which brings us to this very delightful moment. HBO is partnering with Vintage Wine Estates to create three GOT-inspired blends, called Seven Kingdom Wines, to debut in the spring of 2017. There will be a chardonnay, a proprietary red blend, and a cabernet sauvignon varietal for your sipping pleasure. So yeah, winter is coming. But it brings with it three bottles of wine! Who cares about the colder months when there's wine to be had?!
According to HBO execs, the alcoholic retail venture was almost compulsory, given the amount of attention paid to wine in the show.
In a press release, Jeff Peters, the director of licensing and retail for HBO explained, "Given the prominent role of wine on Game of Thrones and our previous success in the beverage category, an officially licensed wine for the show feels like a natural extension for our fans."
The fantastical show already has one fermented counterpart. HBO partnered with Ommegang Brewery for GOT beer to wild success. Come spring 2017, the show will have a grape-y answer to those popular brews. In the meantime, let's raise a glass of (non-GOT-related) wine because hey, more wine in the world is never a bad thing.
