When I was 16, my father (who was not in the film business) set out to make a pilot for a documentary travel series when the only “reality” or doc series on tv was the first season of The Real World. In other words, a long time ago ☺️ One of the two camera operators he hired was a young woman named Nicole Mackinlay Hahn @nachole... I remember very clearly that it never occurred to me (or my dad) that it was unusual at all or unique to have a female camera person. Maybe because we had never been on a set & we weren’t in the film business. So the idea of a female DP never seemed unorthodox or impossible to me when I set out to do that. Because it was already real to me. ————————————— Because on our set, the woman was the DP. ———————————————— Nicole @nachole is an insanely talented director & documentarian. These frame grabs are from her more recent work, a powerful and poetic documentary Nicole directed/shot & edited called BURKINA. It’s an homage to the powerful spirit of the 12th century West African warrior princess, who presence is still felt by the women living there today. Seeking to undo African stereotypes by looking at the professional lives of the women there, the film talks to a firefighter, a swimmer, a mushroom biologist, a mechanic & an astrophysicist. —————————————— It shows women owning their identity and doing the jobs they do. #femalefilmmakerfriday. #filmmakerfriday Thank you for putting that “crazy” idea that I could be a cameraman into my head, Nicole! I love you. You’re my hero.
