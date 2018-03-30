"One of the two camera operators he hired was a young woman named Nicole Mackinlay Hahn @nachole... I remember very clearly that it never occurred to me (or my dad) that it was unusual at all or unique to have a female camera person," she continued. "Maybe because we had never been on a set & we weren't in the film business. So the idea of a female DP never seemed unorthodox or impossible to me when I set out to do that. Because it was already real to me."