Handmaid's Tale Director Is Telling Anne Frank's Story Next

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Courtesy of Hulu
Reed Morano, known for her work directing the award-winning series, The Handmaid's Tale, will likely turn her attention next to the harrowing drama, Keeper of the Diary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The series, which will be produced by Weimaraner Republic Pictures' Matti Leshem and Lynn Harris for Fox Searchlight, will follow Otto, Anne Frank's father, as he sets out to find someone to publish his daughter's now-famous diary that discloses the horrific realities of living in fear and hiding from Nazis during World War II.
Just as in real life, Frank will come in contact with Barbara Zimmerman, an editor at Doubleday, who agreed to edit The Diary of a Young Girl. Later, she would go on to marry editor Jason Epstein and co-found The New York Review of Books. She passed away in 2006 at the age 77.
So far, Morano hasn't confirmed the news, and neither actors nor crew members have been revealed. However, should Morano direct, it's likely that she'll hire a lot of talented women to work behind the scenes. In a recent Instagram post, Morano praised Nicole Mackinlay Hahn's profound influence on her life and career.
"When I was 16, my father (who was not in the film business) set out to make a pilot for a documentary travel series when the only reality or doc series on tv was the first season of The Real World. In other words, a long time ago," she wrote.
"One of the two camera operators he hired was a young woman named Nicole Mackinlay Hahn @nachole... I remember very clearly that it never occurred to me (or my dad) that it was unusual at all or unique to have a female camera person," she continued. "Maybe because we had never been on a set & we weren't in the film business. So the idea of a female DP never seemed unorthodox or impossible to me when I set out to do that. Because it was already real to me."

Morano has since become incredibly successful. In addition to her work on The Handmaid's Tale, she's currently in production for The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively. Unfortunately, production was halted in January after Lively injured her hand after performing a stunt on set. There's no word as of now whether Morano will stick with her original premiere date, Feb. 22, 2019.
