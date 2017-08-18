"I know what it's like when you go on a show: You leave after the pilot, and then the style changes. I wanted my style to be embedded," she declares, about her imprint on the show. It was a huge responsibility to craft the complex, macabre world of Gilead, but her leadership was felt in everything from the color tones to the costumes. Morano has a background in cinemetography, and shot the show as though it was a movie: " [showrunner Bruce Miller] was like, "No, no, no, you can still shoot it as if there are no commercials," which is what I did. Him telling me to ignore that was probably the best advice I could have received, and I treated it like a movie."