Blake Lively’s On-Set Injury Puts New Film In Jeopardy

Following a hand injury, production has been suspended for The Rhythm Section, a spy thriller directed by Reed Morano and starring Blake Lively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively was injured on set while doing a stunt in December. She was given time to heal, temporarily suspending production, but after her initial surgery had complications, she now must receive a second surgery, delaying shooting even further.
Now, it's not clear when the movie will reconvene. According to sources, the movie is almost halfway shot, but it could be five months before filming resumes.
Morano had previously assured THR that Lively was okay, saying, "She's just recovering. The problem is that normally, that kind of an injury, you would have four to six weeks of rehab and then you would wear a splint. We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated."
This photo of Lively from earlier in January shows her injured hand.
Lively has dedicated a lot to this role, including her hair. She posted a photo on Instagram that showed she had a hair transformation, trading in her long blond locks for a dark, scruffy pixie cut wig.
Husband Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun, posting a disheveled photo of the actress on set along with the hashtag "no filter."
This dedication to the movie isn't surprising, since Lively has often talked about her passion for interesting roles, especially for women.
"Women experience highs and lows, and women do 'good' things or 'bad' things..." she told THR. "We're always so obsessed with women being likable in movies. I cannot tell you how many times I've heard 'well, she has to be likable.' I never heard that about a man in a movie. I never heard them say that about a character my husband has played."
The Rhythm Section was originally slated for a February 22, 2019 release, but it is unknown if it will be pushed back.
