Ryan Reynolds Escalates Trolling War With Blake Lively

As Lively's proven so many times in the past, she is the QUEEN of crafting embarrassing and demoralizing social media posts about her significant other. Who can forget the time she celebrated her hubby's birthday by sharing a hot picture of Ryan Gosling ? Ooh, or how about the time she threw him under the bus for fabricating stories about their daughters for laughs? There's also my personal favorite: The time Lively epically burned Reynolds while celebrating a major milestone for John Legend