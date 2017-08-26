Of Course Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively On Her 30th Birthday

Blake Lively turned the big 3-0 on Friday, and her husband Ryan Reynolds sent his birthday Instagram wishes her way. Come on, you didn't think her special day could happen without him weighing in, did you?
What made his message extra special were his Photoshopping skills, but not in the way you'd expect. The actor hilariously trolled his better half by cropping her out of her own b-day 'gram. He grabbed one of their old red carpet photos and expertly chopped her out of the image. You know Ryan's got jokes.
Considering their fun-loving relationship in their marriage, we'd honestly expect nothing less. Comedy is also Reynolds specialty, so she must have totally saw this coming.
"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he captioned the photo, dripping with dry humor.
The only thing missing from the post was exactly how the A-list couple celebrated Lively's big day. We can't help wonder whether they had a big party with all the actress' friends and family or if the duo opted for a date night on their own. Lively and Reynolds did go on a double date with her squad member Taylor Swift and her rumored beau, British actor Joe Alwyn, earlier this summer.
As far as the rest of her wishes went, there was certainly less cropping involved. Her older sister Robyn shared an adorable pic of them together. "It's my sister's birthdayyyy!!," she said. "And I love her so muuuuch!!! That's why we're both yelliiiiiing! She makes my life sunnier, happier, funnier, stylishier, and super duper yummier! She my best friend and I like her lots and lots."
Given the dread around turning 30, we have to admit Lively had a pretty lovely day.
