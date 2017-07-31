Blake Lively just took our world and shook it upside down. In her interview for Glamour's August cover story, Lively revealed that her husband, Ryan Reynolds' hilarious anecdotes about their two young daughters are completely fake. Even though Reynolds isn't a constantly funny dad, Lively also revealed the one super sweet way he's trying to empower his girls.
It seems like hilarity follows Ryan Reynolds wherever he goes. Obviously when he plays the eccentric superhero Deadpool, he's a little wild. But even when he goes somewhere nice, like, I don't know, The Golden Globes, he has a trick up his sleeve.
So, it makes sense that his Twitter is full of nonsense.
My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 16, 2017
My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing and a part when the parents die.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 4, 2017
Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 30, 2017
His tweets about his 2-year-old daughter, James (11-month-old Ines is probably too little for some of these), garner tens of thousands of likes. Some of them, like the buried in sand one, are too crazy to be true. Others are a little more plausible. How does mom feel about them?
"He may as well work for the Enquirer," Lively explained. "When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario. He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff."
Okay, that's too cute. Even as lies, these are great jokes. Clearly Ryan Reynolds knows what he's doing. His tweets may seem like he's mean to his girls, but Lively mentioned one little way Reynolds is looking out for them.
"My husband was like, ‘Why do I always say he?’ And I said, ‘That’s what we’re taught,'" the former Gossip Girl star recalled. "So he’ll pick up, like a caterpillar, and instead of saying, ‘What’s his name?’ he’ll say, ‘What’s her name?’"
And Reynolds isn't letting James and Ines think they're not as capable as men.
"Or we’ve joked that my daughter is bossy," Lively went on, "But my husband said, ‘I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.'... There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss, so to add a negative connotation on a woman being bossy? It’s belittling. And it doesn’t encourage them to be a boss."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. So, Ryan Reynolds' parenting style isn't as scary as his tweets make it seem. It sounds as if he and Blake Lively are raising two empowered little women.
