Leave it to Deadpool himself to give tried-and-true fans a look at Deadpool 2.
Ryan Reynolds posted a photo to his Twitter and Instagram accounts that shows him in full Deadpool regalia in front of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters (aka the X-Mansion, the X-Men's home base). After the shots he took at the lack of actual X-Men on the property during the first movie, it's not surprising that he had a few quips to add to the photo.
"Dropped by the X-Mansion," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "Big fucking surprise. No one's home." Anyone who saw the first movie will remember 'Pool making a similar observation when the only mutants in attendance were Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who were less than enthused to join him on his (mis)adventure.
While Reynolds posted the same photo to Instagram, his choice of caption did offer fans another chuckle. "Dropped by X-Mansion. Looked closely for Beast's lawn bombs before taking well deserved nap," he wrote.
It looks like that opens up the possibility of a few more recognizable mutants to make an appearance in the Deadpool sequel. Given that Mashable reports the film as Marvel's eighth-most successful outing, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that a few high-profile cameos are in order. And with news that the whole X-Men crew (Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Nicholas Hoult) are confirmed for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, theater-goers could see major star power in addition to Reynolds himself.
This is the very first peek at the movie since the Deadpool 2 preview that accompanied Logan way back in March. If the film is anything like the irreverent clip — which showed a lot of Reynolds' body of work — fans can expect more of the same jokes, blood, and gore from the OG Deadpool.
