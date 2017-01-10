Story from Pop Culture

Of Course There Are Memes About Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield’s Golden Globes Kiss

Suzannah Weiss
In case you haven't heard, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield sent the Internet — and Emma Stone — into a frenzy when they kissed at the Golden Globes. Yes, legit kissed. We're not just talking about a peck on the cheek. Of course, the smooch sparked many a Spider-Man meme, Hello Giggles reports.
People are using the hashtag "#SpideyPool" to describe the, er, couple.

#spideypool #spiderman #deadpool #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Randy Meeks (@randyslashtoons) on

#spideypool #deadpool #goldenglobes #spiderman #wadewilson #comics #marvel

A photo posted by @glutteen on

Then, this moment took on a whole new, brilliant meaning.
Some are even taking the kiss as an auspicious sign for the new year.
It's still unclear what SpideyPool's motives were, exactly. But if they were aiming to take over Instagram, mission accomplished.
