In case you haven't heard, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield sent the Internet — and Emma Stone — into a frenzy when they kissed at the Golden Globes. Yes, legit kissed. We're not just talking about a peck on the cheek. Of course, the smooch sparked many a Spider-Man meme, Hello Giggles reports.
good night everyone. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NBToQMhvtI— MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) January 9, 2017
People are using the hashtag "#SpideyPool" to describe the, er, couple.
Then, this moment took on a whole new, brilliant meaning.
when you realize that they both kissed andrew garfield ? #GoldenGlobes #spideypool pic.twitter.com/DET9VCkzsv— kathy ? (@usualkathy) January 9, 2017
Some are even taking the kiss as an auspicious sign for the new year.
they kissed. 2017 is beautiful #spideypool https://t.co/UcDxAFqgWQ— Donald Stults (@itsdonaldduh) January 9, 2017
It's still unclear what SpideyPool's motives were, exactly. But if they were aiming to take over Instagram, mission accomplished.
Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Made #Spideypool Happen at Golden Globes; Internet Reacts as Foretoldhttps://t.co/Ek2DlE7SRM pic.twitter.com/5LuZ9D8s30— The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) January 9, 2017
