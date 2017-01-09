Story from Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield Kissed At The Golden Globes & Twitter Is Loving It

Anne Cohen
Love is in the air at the Golden Globes — and for once, I'm not referring to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. You may not have caught this — it happened fast — but a new romance took flight tonight. As the melodic chords of the La La Land soundtrack sounded a win for Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor, Comedy, category, fellow nominee and Canadian Ryan Reynolds was too busy to notice. The Deadpool actor was caught on video kissing Best Actor, Drama nominee Andrew Garfield.
Could this be a hint for a future Spiderman/Deadpool crossover movie? If so, Twitter is here for it. Blake Lively better watch out — Spideypool has fans.
