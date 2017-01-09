Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield Kissed At The Golden Globes & Twitter Is Loving It

Love is in the air at the Golden Globes — and for once, I'm not referring to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. You may not have caught this — it happened fast — but a new romance took flight tonight. As the melodic chords of the La La Land soundtrack sounded a win for Ryan Gosling in the Best Actor, Comedy, category, fellow nominee and Canadian Ryan Reynolds was too busy to notice. The Deadpool actor was caught on video kissing Best Actor, Drama nominee Andrew Garfield.
LMAOOO did anyone else peep @VancityReynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss? ? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Fm0PCBCrpj— ? (@alexvxn) January 9, 2017
Could this be a hint for a future Spiderman/Deadpool crossover movie? If so, Twitter is here for it. Blake Lively better watch out — Spideypool has fans.
Advertisement
i can't believe so many spideypool fans have risen from the ashes like one giant pansexual phoenix— ⛽️??️©? (@deadcooI) January 9, 2017
99.9% of people wont rt this because theyre ashamed to have a picture of spideypool on their timeline pic.twitter.com/QAYKB1xjlO— a (@natsbvck) January 9, 2017
CAN'T BELIEVE SPIDEYPOOL IS CANON pic.twitter.com/J4jqXorqVQ— angela (@captaindeadpooI) January 9, 2017
SPIDEYPOOL WILL RISE #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/R5Cr5PT3Dh— spideypool (@lgbtjulia) January 9, 2017
Advertisement