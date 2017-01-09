Emma Stone Is All Of Us Reacting To Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield’s Golden Globes Kiss

The highlight of last night's Golden Globes didn't happen on stage. The big moment occurred in the audience, where Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield were spotted kissing as Ryan Gosling was accepting his Best Actor, Comedy award for La La Land. And it looks like Gosling's costar Emma Stone enjoyed it as much as we did. The Golden Globe winner says she missed the kiss during the actual ceremony, but Entertainment Tonight showed her a clip afterward. And boy, was she surprised/ "They did not kiss each other!" she said. "They did?" She cracked up as she saw reviewed the evidence that this kiss really happened. Once she got it together, the smooch was deemed "hilarious." Ryan Gosling, on the other hand, seemed unfazed, concluding, "I mean, I'm happy for them, honestly, you know?" It remains a mystery whether that kiss was planned or if the two just got swept up in the romance of the La La Land soundtrack.
