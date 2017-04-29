Blake Lively Gloriously Trolled Ryan Reynolds On Instagram

Blake Lively trolled Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, and we are here for it. The Hollywood power couple were at the Time 100 Most Influential People celebration dinner. Lively snapped a photo for her feed. The photo is a shadow of Reynolds as he steps in front of John Legend. Legend is on stage performing in the shot. Reynold's head almost completely blocks out Legend.
"Congratulations to the most influential person in my life," Lively wrote. "The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend."
That is next level, playful shade from Lively. Time selected Reynolds as part of this year's "Influential" list, which is a distinguished honor, so maybe his wife is simply doing her part to keep his feet on the ground. Or maybe she saw an opportunity to give her husband a taste of his own social media medicine.
Reynolds is notorious for being sarcastic on his feed and takes every opportunity to go for the joke, usually at his expense. Earlier in the week, he posted a photo of himself thanking Time for the honor. "Thank you #Time100 For including me in this ridiculous list of brilliant and sometimes terrifying people. And the gorgeous @helenmirren ...," he captioned. "I thank you from the heart of my bottom for the kindest words ever. They will be sung by a children's choir at my extravagant funeral."
Lively and Reynolds prove that even serious couples don't have to take themselves seriously. Lively is currently using her celebrity platform to battle child pornography. Reynolds, too, is committed to making the world a better place. "Ryan is also rumpled, kind, committed and generous, especially to women," Helen Mirren wrote about him for Time.
Lively wasn't alone in her love for Legend at the Time gala. The star-studded event looked like a total blast, at least from the flood of photos on Instagram. She was just the one who took the time to take Reynolds down a notch.
