The Time 100 gala is always an eclectic affair. The event, which celebrates Time magazine's 100 most influential people of the year, gathers a pretty wide range of folks in one spot. There are influential celebrities — Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have attended in the past — and there are the politically influential. This year, the mix included Hollywood A-listers like Emma Stone as well as the novelist Colson Whitehead and even Jared Kushner, the current president's son-in-law.
This melange of personalities makes for fabulous internet spectating. The gala gives us a glimpse at the intersection of celebrity, politics, art, and pop culture. (The list is divided into five categories: Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans, and Icons.) This year, actor Viola Davis gave a rousing speech while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looked on. Demi Lovato performed, as did John Legend. Linda Sarsour, the Muslim activist who co-chaired the Women's March in January, wore a Christian Siriano dress, and managed to capture a video of Trevor Noah, Demi Lovato, and NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
Ahead, find the best documentations of the night, from videos of Davis' speech to the silly selfies taken amidst the seriousness.