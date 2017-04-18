"Our mission is to protect the innocent," CEO of Child Rescue coalition Asher Yoost added. "We try to get [the data] in the hands of law enforcement." The negative effects of the horrible photos extend offline as well. As Yoost explained to Variety, there is research suggesting that as many as 85% of people who consume child pornography also exploit minors offline too, by sexually abusing children. That's why ending the free exchange of it is so important.