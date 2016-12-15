Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have done a very impressive job of keeping their beautiful, burgeoning family hidden from the prying public eye. The extremely in-love couple, who tied the knot in 2012, had their first child together in December 2014, a girl named James. Though she's 2 years old now, her parents have managed to keep the cameras away from her. And as for their second child, a girl born in September, we still don't know the baby's name. But the secrecy around the Lively-Reynolds clan fell away on Thursday morning, when the whole family made their first public appearance together.
Reynolds, 40, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles this week. (Or, he purchased it for a hefty $30,000, to be precise.) The Deadpool star brought along his loved ones to witness the special ceremony — including the two little girls he and Lively have protected from the press for so long. Reynolds held his 3-month old daughter close, while adorable 2-year-old James looked downright thrilled to be playing around with a microphone during the ceremony. And the pictures from the young fam's fashion-forward debut couldn't be any sweeter.
Reynolds thanked his family during his quick speech. "I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," Reynolds said to the 29-year-old in front of the crowd, according to E! News.
"You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have." He added, joking, "You’ve made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun-uncle potential.”
We can't wait until James and her little sister are old enough to be as adorably self-deprecating as their dad.
