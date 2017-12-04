Blake Lively Now Has A Short, Black Pixie Cut Because #Acting

Blake Lively has come a long way since the Serena van der Woodsen days.
Lively is starring alongside Jude Law in 2019's The Rhythm Section, and it looks like she's taking her role very seriously. Over the weekend, Lively shared a photo of her new black pixie cut on Instagram, captioning the photo "#TheRhythmSectionMovie." She was also photographed on set in the short new 'do.
The movie is based on British author Mark Burnell's book series. Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman seeking revenge after her family dies in a plane crash at an assassin's hands. As People explains, solving the crime means getting inside the mind of the killer by "adopt[ing] the identity of the assassin." Yep, it sounds like fans of Netflix's Mindhunter are going to love this movie.
Advertisement
The Rhythm Section is the first of four novels by Burnell featuring Stephanie Patrick as the lead character — so if the movie does well, it could be a huge franchise for Lively. There's also another reason to be excited about the film: It's being directed by Reed Morano, who won an Emmy Award for directing the first episode of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.
Lively first posted about The Rhythm Section in an Instagram post in July. "Yes. Yes. Yes!!! I couldn't be more excited to be bringing this incredible and complex hero to life. @reedmorano Let's go!" she captioned an image of Burnell's original book.
Lively's look is very different from how we're used to seeing her, but it looks like she's getting more into thrillers these days. Her upcoming movie A Simple Favor, in which she stars alongside Anna Kendrick, focuses on a mysterious disappearance. Lively definitely isn't afraid to take on more challenging roles — and we're intrigued to see how these movies turn out.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement