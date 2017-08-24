Anna Kendrick Is Becoming A Mommy Blogger (Sort Of)

If you've always wanted a movie starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, you'll be obsessed with this news.
Kendrick and Lively will co-star in A Simple Favor, Deadline first reported in June. Paul Feig will direct the thriller, based on Darcey Bell's novel of the same name.
Kendrick stars as Stephanie, a Connecticut-based mommy blogger. Lively will play Emily, a New York City PR executive. The two are friends, but one day, Emily disappears — so, naturally, Stephanie's blog readers start investigating the situation. (Apparently, Stephanie and Emily's sons are friends, too, and Emily never returns after asking Stephanie to watch her child one day.)
Advertisement
A Simple Favor is currently filming in Toronto, and fans are loving the photos from the set so far. One of Kendrick's costumes includes a frilly blouse, a button-down denim skirt, a down jacket, and fuzzy slides. Lively has been spotted on set, too, but the photos show her arriving in a floral kimono. So we don't know what Emily's costumes will be like yet.
In an interview with Alex Morris for the September issue of Glamour, Lively revealed that she and husband Ryan Reynolds try not to film movies at the same time as each other. At the time of the interview, Lively was with Reynolds and their daughters in Vancouver for Deadpool 2's filming.
"My husband's shooting Deadpool, and I'm here for the full shoot. We don't work at the same time," Lively told Glamour at the time. "We're here as a family, then we'll pack up, and I'll go do a couple movies."
As of last week, Deadpool 2 was still filming, after a tragic accident on set led to a stuntwoman's death. Vancouver and Toronto aren't exactly close, but at least the family is in the same country?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement