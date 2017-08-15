Update: The stuntwoman tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on set of Deadpool 2 has been identified as Joi "SJ" Harris, a professional motorcycle road racer. A spokesman for ACTRA confirmed Harris' identity to Deadline Monday afternoon. According to her website, Harris was the first licensed African-American woman in the United States to participate in official motorcycle road races. Deadpool 2 was Harris' first venture into stunt performing, as Deadline notes.
Harris last posted on social media on August 11 — she shared a selfie with the caption, "Everything for a reason." On August 9, Harris celebrated a first place win at the Championship Cup Series & American Sportbike Racing Association with another selfie, this one with a trophy.
Harris is believed to be the stunt performer for Zazie Beetz, who is playing the role of Domino in the film.
Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to share his sadness over the death of a stuntwoman on the set of Deadpool 2.
"Today, we tragically lost a member of Deadpool," the actor wrote. "We're heartbroken, shocked, and devastated... but recognize that nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel at the moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world."
A stunt person died on the set of Deadpool 2, Variety reported Monday. Vancouver police confirmed to the outlet that a female stunt driver died in a motorcycle accident on the set of the Marvel sequel on the morning of August 14.
As Variety reports, WorkSafeBC, the British Columbia organization for worker's compensation, is now investigating the events that led to the accident.
A spokesman for 20th Century Fox said in a statement to Refinery29, "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."
Reporter Ben Miljure for CTV Vancouver tweeted a series of photos of the scene of the incident. According to Miljure, witnesses claimed that the motorcycle went through the ground floor windows of Shaw Tower in downtown Vancouver.
Stunt accident on set of Deadpool 2. Witnesses say motorcycle crashed through window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/TJoLYRHcHT— Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017
According to Global News Canada, the stunt woman performed the stunt successfully several times before losing control of the bike.
This accident recalls the recent tragedy on the set of The Walking Dead. Stuntman John Bernecker lost his life filming a fight scene for the 8th season of the AMC show. Variety reported that Bernecker fell off a 20-foot high balcony during production and suffered a serious head injury. The coroner declared the cause of death to be "blunt force trauma."
"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for 'The Walking Dead' and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," AMC said in a statement. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."
