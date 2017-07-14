Variety reported that while filming a fight scene on Wednesday, Bernecker lost his balance and fell off a more than 20-foot high balcony onto a concrete floor. The stuntman suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to the Atlanta Medical Center via helicopter. He was placed on a ventilator, but, according to the Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk, Bernecker died of "blunt force trauma" due to his fall on Wednesday night.