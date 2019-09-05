Toronto Fashion Week continues to be plagued with conversations about its relevance, or lack thereof, but through all the highs and lows, the show(s) goes on and the people show up.
This season, we decided to look past the catwalk and into the audience. The impeccably dressed guests pouring into Yorkville’s Fashion House on opening night of the spring/summer 2020 shows may not be as instantly recognizable as those who sit front row in New York and Paris, but they are the backbone of a week designed to showcase Canadian collections and emerging talent. And they’ve built a small but supportive fashion community — at least that’s what they told me.
So, who are they? (And just as importantly, what are they wearing?) We spoke to the guests of TFW to answer one simple question: Who goes to Toronto Fashion Week?
Name: Lisa Schoenberger
Age: 44
Occupation: Chartered accountant by day and a digital content creator by night.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I’m here to see the Hilary MacMillan spring/summer 2020 collection. She is launching plus sizes all the way up to 4X and size 28. It’s size-inclusive, and I think it’s the first Canadian brand where you will see clothing on the runway that you can buy in a size 28.
What are you wearing: I am wearing a dress from Eloquii. My hair tie is Anthropologie and my shoes are Torrid.
Name: Mason Lyle
Age: 26
Occupation: Wardrobe stylist.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I work with a lot of these emerging designers. I don’t like working with brands that are already established. They don’t need more PR.
What are you wearing: A [vegan] patent leather Hilary MacMillan coat. The bow tie is just a little leather bow tie that I found. The hat is Jaycow Milliner.
What was your inspiration for this look? Parisian chic meets Blade Runner.
Name: Fabienne Mital
Age: 37
Occupation: Fashion stylist at TSC (Today’s Shopping Choice).
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I’m a stylist. We always want to know all the trends. I’m new to the city — I’m from Montreal — so it’s my first time at Toronto Fashion Week and I’m excited to see how it stands out.
What are you wearing? I got the suit from a vintage boutique in Montreal called Bintejii. I love to shop vintage. The blouse is from another store called Renaissance.
Name: Greisdodona Dragoti
Age: 22
Occupation: I’m interning with stylist Alicia McNamara at ET Canada.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I love being at events with people who love to dress up. I love networking with people. Fashion is art!
What are you wearing? I’m wearing Fashion Nova. It was on sale for $25. My shoes are Nine West and this shawl is Urban Planet. Shopping on a budget!
Name: Mila Pavluk
Age: 35
Occupation: I work in computers, but fashion is my passion.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? The clinic that I work for is sponsoring this event. It’s called Canada MedLaser. I write a few articles for them about fashion.
What are you wearing? Oh, you won’t believe it! Boots from Spain. The shirt is vintage, the shorts from another no-name store I don’t remember, and a Chanel bag. You don’t need anything else, you just wear Chanel and you’re good. The rest doesn’t matter.
Name: Sydney Okorigba
Age: 19
Occupation: Mechanical engineering student at York University.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I’m very interested in fashion, so I bought tickets. I think it’s weird that they only sell tickets for [individual] shows because I’m trying to get tickets for all of the shows!
What are you wearing? The vest is from Jaded London. My shoes are Louis Vuitton.
The accessories? From a store in the UK. I got them two years ago so I can’t remember.
Name: Wanda Ho
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired Accountant.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I love fashion and Wuxly is one of my favourite brands. Oh, and my husband was walking in the show.
Your husband is a model? No! He’s a business executive, but they wanted community people.
What are you wearing? My dress is Sid Neigum and my earrings are Jenny Bird. The shoes are Calvin Klein and the glasses are Karen Walker.
Name: Cait Alexander
Age: 28
Occupation: Model and actress.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? Today I’m just watching a bunch of shows and tomorrow I’m walking a couple of them! I’m here with my stylist, Mason. We come every fashion week to parade around and support Canadian designers. I just did Miami Swim Week and will be heading to New York Fashion Week shortly.
How does TFW compare to other fashion weeks? This is one of the most organized fashion weeks I’ve been to, I’ll be honest!
What are you wearing? I’m wearing a Hilary MacMillan jacket that she generously gave us to prance around in tonight, and House of Hayla shoes.
Names: JayJay Kings (left) and Kehli_G
Ages: 29, and “it’s a secret”
Occupations:
JayJay: model, makeup artist and content creator.
Kelly: wardrobe stylist.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? We love coming every season and seeing the Canadian designers that inspire us. Canada deserves a place in the fashion spotlight just like everything else.
What are you wearing? We’re wearing Hilary MacMillan.
Name: Catherine Keogh
Age: 42
Occupation: I do government affairs for a pharmaceutical company.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I just love fashion and I came here with my friend who works at BellMedia. Toronto Fashion Week is more street-y; it’s more inclusive.
What are you wearing? Oh, I don’t know. My shoes are JustFab, I know that. Can you look at my label? [Her friend checks her label.] It’s BCBG!
Name: Lisa Tant
Age: None of your business
Occupation: The styling and sales director for Nordstrom in Canada.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I’ve been covering it forever.
In what capacity? I was the editor-in-chief of Flare before this. Now, I’m just seeing what’s new, what the crowds are like and what they’re excited about. I think it’s a good indication of what’s happening in the city.
What are you wearing? Skirt is MSGM and the jacket is Hugo Boss.
Name: Rekha Rajaram
Age: 29. I’m old
Occupation: Fashion buyer in Toronto.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I’m here to meet new designers and I like to stay up-to-date with local designers and to see how their artistic views have changed over the years. I’m always looking for stuff to buy. I have buying appointments with half of these designers so it’s nice to see it on the runway first. But mostly I just shop for myself when I come here.
What are you wearing? I’m wearing a fall/winter 2018 Hilary MacMillan coat, Hayley El…
Elsaesser? Thank you! I never get it right. She’ll get mad at me sometimes and I just say, "Man, can we just shorten it in half?" I’m also wearing Armed jewellery, and this visor is Forever 21 because I gotta keep it real.
Name: Alex Lovsin
Age: 23
Occupation: I’m the owner of a creative agency called Mutual Friends.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I got my hair done to come see all the fashion! I’m just here to see Wuxly prosper.
What are you wearing? Nasty Gal. This is Josephine’s collection and she’s my favourite blogger so I got it to represent.
Name: Gladys Orozco
Age: 36
Occupation: Professional figure skater
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? As a figure skater we wear costumes for a living, so fashion has always been part of my life and I get invited to see some of the shows.
What are you wearing? My sister designed this. It's all handmade and hand-dyed in Mexico, including the beads around my collar. It’s all organic. There’s no metal. All natural. This is a loose and flowy dress because in Mexico you sweat all the time — it doesn’t matter if you’re in the shade or in the heat!
Name: Zola Jeffers
Age: 35, turning 36 next month!
Occupation: I’m a freelance stylist so I work for myself, but CBC is one of my biggest clients.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? For the beautiful jambalaya of fashion! I’m here because I was personally invited by Steven Lejambe to see his collection because I pull from his collection to dress my clients for red carpets.
Did you find anything? There was a pink bow satin dress I need for my clients for the JUNOs or the CSAs. Showstopper!
What are you wearing? This is literally a full Zara outfit complete from top to bottom. I think this entire outfit was under $150.
Name: Hannah Arsoeski
Age: 19
Occupation: Fashion Communications Student at Ryerson.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week? I love hanging out with my friends [who are models]. I think Toronto fashion people love to push boundaries and I really love that. I like dressing up as as many different people as I can and putting on a new outfit as if it’s a new skin.
If you could sum up TFW in one word what would it be? Community.
What are you wearing? I made this top this morning. I cut it out of an old dress I wasn’t wearing. This is a thrifted skirt.
Name: Gabriel Darku (left) and Alyssa Neofotistos
Age: Both are 24.
Occupation: Both are actors.
Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week?
Alyssa: I’m just a plus-one. My partner is also an actor and he got invited to some shows. I get to tag along and enjoy the beautiful art and fashion Toronto has to offer.
Gabriel: I was invited to appear at some of the fashion shows to show support and to get my face out there for promo. This is my first time diving into the fashion industry in Toronto and I love that is an amazing place for multiculturalism.
What are you wearing?
Alyssa: A dress from Honey.
Gabriel: The pants are Bluenotes, the shoes are Aldo, and the shirt is Dolce & Gabbana. This around my neck is my engagement ring. She proposed to me!
