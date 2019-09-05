17 of 17

Photographed by Emily Battaglini



Name: Gabriel Darku (left) and Alyssa Neofotistos

Age: Both are 24.

Occupation: Both are actors.

Why are you at Toronto Fashion Week?

Alyssa: I’m just a plus-one. My partner is also an actor and he got invited to some shows. I get to tag along and enjoy the beautiful art and fashion Toronto has to offer.

Gabriel: I was invited to appear at some of the fashion shows to show support and to get my face out there for promo. This is my first time diving into the fashion industry in Toronto and I love that is an amazing place for multiculturalism.

What are you wearing?

Alyssa: A dress from Honey.

Gabriel: The pants are Bluenotes, the shoes are Aldo, and the shirt is Dolce & Gabbana. This around my neck is my engagement ring. She proposed to me!



