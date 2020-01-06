The Golden Globes Red Carpet Was One Fashion Moment After Another

The 77th Annual Golden Globes finally arrived. And after months of waiting for award season to begin (not to mention watching far too much TV over the holiday break), there’s nothing we wanted more than to see our favourite stars walk the red carpet. But while we’d be totally happy to see those same celebrities take home a golden statue or two, the real reason why we continue to watch the Golden Globes year after year is the fashion.
Last year’s Golden Globes red carpet checked off all of our boxes. Lady Gaga stunned in a lilac Valentino gown that catalyzed her fashion-filled tour of award season; Saoirse Ronan gave her role in Mary Queen of Scots a modern twist in a Gucci dress made entirely of chainmail; and Thandie Newton’s mirrored Michael Kors original was a shining example of style innovation. But since this year’s celebration was even bigger than the last (it is 2020 after all), nominees took their sartorial games to the next level on last night's red carpet.
So sit back, relax, and click through as we round up the best-dressed celebrities on tonight's Golden Globes red carpet.