Where To Stream All The 2019 Golden Globe-Nominated Shows & Movies

Not sure what to watch next in this age of Peak TV and movies galore? Fear not, young pop culture voyagers. After perusing this year's Golden Globe nominations, you're sure to find your next obsession.
The Golden Globes, which air on Sunday, January 9, honor excellence in both TV and film. What sets the Golden Globes apart from other award shows, however, is its dual movie categories. The Globes feature both a "Best Motion Picture, Drama" and "Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy" category, meaning there's double the amount of movies to catch up on — and that A Star Is Born had a bit of an identity problem.
Though A Star Is Born is not available to watch online (yet), here are the nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes that you can stream right away.