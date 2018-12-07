These Are The 20 Best TV Shows of 2018 — & Where To Stream Them

Last year, it was difficult, but possible, to rank 2017’s best TV shows. But, in 2018, such a task simply cannot be done. There’s too much TV. Amazon Prime Video is out here dominating the Emmys, and Netflix is dropping 14 different projects in a single day. Peak TV has gone higher than anyone could have seen coming.
While such a reality means ranking television shows has little meaning, it also signals one very good fact: TV is better than ever. Everything from The Network Formerly Known As ABC Family (Freeform), to BCC America and the CW is churning out stellar content. And, of course, Netflix and HBO are still right there, offering up prestige must-see TV.
With 2018 slowly wrapping up, and the schedule of upcoming television premieres with it, we can all look back at which series stand as the best of the year. Keep reading to find out which shows reigned supreme in 2018, in chronological order of when they premiered. Plus, you’ll find out where to stream them right now and if you should expect each laudable one to return in 2019.
