October feels like a shockingly big month for Netflix. The streaming giant kicked off the spookiest time of year with juicy Spanish soap Elite, which has already been renewed for a second season. By the end of the month it will premiere breakout British mega hit Bodyguard and the very magical teen drama The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.
Yet, the biggest day for Netflix includes none of these marquee series. Rather, Netflix’s Very Big Day arrives on Friday, October 19, when the service will debut a whopping 14 different projects. That means new Daredevil, more Making A Murderer, an introduction to Wanderlust, and many, many international surprises. With a Netflix flood so vast, it’s easy to wonder what is actually worth your time this weekend.
That's where we came in. We investigated all 14 new projects, figured out what every single one is about, and decided which ones to see or skip this weekend and beyond. We’re so helpful, four options are already out of the running: kids movies Larva Island and Gnome Alone, along with little-talked-about docuseries Ask The Doctor (it doesn’t even have a trailer) and even less-talked-about Accidentally In Love (it lacks both a trailer and a Netflix page).
Keep reading for a full explainer on the remaining 10 contenders.
