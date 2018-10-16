Netflix's new teen drama Elite may have a juicy murder mystery at its core, but let's be real: We're mostly watching for the steamy hookups. Fortunately for representation, Elite's hot teen romances aren't exclusively heterosexual. In fact, two fan favorites — Ander (Arón Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) — are already getting a lot of love from fans for, well, their love.
Of course, with representation comes some flak. Some homophobic haters have criticized Elite for portraying a gay couple in a way that many straight ones are on a teen show. (As in, Elite actually shows two young men hooking up, rather than just implying a physical relationship.)
Netflix had the perfect response to someone who slammed the show's gay couple. Instead of firing back with their own viterol words or ignoring the commenter, the streaming service simply showered the commenters in rainbows.
The hate was commented on a photo that Netflix posted of "Omander," the ship name for Ander and Omar that fans have bestowed upon the couple from different sides of the proverbial tracks.
"The only thing I want is to be with you," Netflix captioned the photo.
Instead of simply basking in the joy that is giving queer fans a romantic couple to root for, some hater had to go and stir ish up.
"Get the fuck off my Instagram," the user wrote. "Not every person on the planet is gay. You are trying way too hard."
Netflix responded with a ton of rainbow emojis (a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community), along with these words:
"Sorry couldn’t read your comment while surrounded by all these beautiful rainbows."
The hateful comment may have sparked a hilarious response (the emoji equivalent of IDGAF), but there were plenty of fans who applauded Netflix for giving Omander some Instagram grid space.
"suggestion: a spin-off series of only Ander and Omar breaking up and getting back together every episode," joked one commenter.
