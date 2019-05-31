June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and Hollywood is here to celebrate. Booksmart and Rocketman are each bringing their own depictions of LGBTQ relationships to the big screen, and both are worth the price of admission.
But you don't even have to leave your house to have access to a goldmine of films that explore the queer experience. Once again, Netflix has got you covered. You could stream a light comedy, even one that gained Oscar buzz. You could check out a tear-jerking drama or a documentary sure to make you cry. Or, you could even watch the kind of musical that Glee was always trying to be.
So here's a starter list for your Pride movie night. These offer a quieter at-home option if you're skipping the parade this year. Or, at least they'll provide some entertainment as you recover.