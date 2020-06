Many are struggling to figure out how to honor Pride this year. "To be honest, it's difficult to celebrate Pride when I'm also mourning the deaths of Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and so many others lost to police brutality and white supremacy," notes A.L. Major , a writer based in Oakland, California, in a conversation with Refinery29. "But I do believe joy is a form of resistance, a right that I deserve in spite of a world that doesn't want me to exist. So I'm going to try my best to laugh with friends, to be in community at virtual events like WoCW 2020 Virtual Vibrations , to eat as many waffles as possible, to dance in my living room until my feet hurt, to love on my partner, to be abundant, to thrive, to stay hopeful against all the odds."