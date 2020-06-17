Gathering together is essential for the mental health of many in the queer community. "Pride is typically a time when LGBTQ+ people, especially those in rural communities where they don't feel accepted or affirmed, come together as a community," Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer at GLAAD, points out. "This year for Pride month, we're seeing that our safe spaces such as bars and nightclubs and LGBTQ+ community centers are closed." So by necessity, many celebrations are still taking place — just online. What better way to celebrate Pride than to tune in?