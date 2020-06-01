Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
We're Still Here. We're Still Queer.
And We're Ready For The Revolution.
The Queer Black
History of Rioting
by Jonathan Borge
Queer People Are More
Visible Than Ever,
But We're Still
Not Equal
by Gabrielle Korn
Black Pride
Events Save LGTBQ+ Lives.
Now What?
by Taylor Crumpton
Why Is Shopping For
A Swimsuit As
A Queer Person
So Hard?
by Hannah Schneider
My Gender,
My Body Hair,
And Me
by Hannah Rimm
The Hidden Costs
Of Starting
A Family
When Queer
by Molly Longman
We Ask And We Tell
But It's Still
Hard To Be
Queer In
The Military
by Janessa Goldbeck
News
How Neil Gorsuch’s LGBTQ+ Rights Decision Goes Against Conservatives’ ...
Brianna Provenzano
3 hours ago
News
This Rally To Protect Black Trans Lives Was Better Than Any Corporate Pride ...
Brianna Provenzano
5 hours ago
Pride 2020
Black Pride Events Save LGBTQ+ Lives. Now What?
Taylor Crumpton
14 hours ago
Pride 2020
Queer People In 2020 Are More Visible Than Ever, But We’re ...
LGBTQ+ people are not strangers to fighting for the right for equal treatment, both under the law and in the culture. So it feels particularly meaningful t
by
Gabrielle Korn
Pride 2020
Why Is Shopping For A Swimsuit As A Queer Person So Hard?
Adulthood has shown me that some feelings are near-universal — so too is the sense that you’re the only one experiencing them. This is especially
by
Hannah Schneider
Pride 2020
My Gender, My Body Hair, & Me
I want to be hairy to confirm who I am as a person, and who I am as a person compulsively removes my body hair.
by
Hannah Rimm
Pride 2020
The Queer Black History Of Rioting
“The first Pride was a riot.” This June, the LGBTQ+ community has routinely shared those six words across social media. Activists and demonstrato
by
Jonathan Borge
Pride 2020
We Ask & We Tell, But It’s Still Hard To Be Queer In The Mi...
Kyle and I patrolled the Quantico woods, our faces smeared with camouflage grease paint, uniforms soaked with mud. It was 2013, day three of a week-long tr
by
Janessa Goldbeck
Pride 2020
The Hidden Costs Of Starting A Family When Queer
Jac Ciardella sat at his kitchen table in New Jersey and inserted a syringe into a navel orange. His hand flexed as he squeezed the plunger, pushing water
by
Molly Longman
Pride 2020
Four Years Later, The LGBTQ+ Community Still Fights For The Lives...
Four years ago, 49 people were killed and 58 people were injured in the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in American history at Pulse Nightclub in
by
Elly Belle
Style
Black Queer People In Fashion To Support During Pride Month — & B...
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted