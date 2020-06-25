If I’m Not Gay Enough, & I’m Not Straight Enough, Then What Am I?

The word “queer” is one of the only identifiers in our community that is not explicitly defined; it represents a multitude of different identities. The most beautiful thing about queerness to me is the singularity of each person’s experience. We exist on a spectrum, and anyone who identifies within that spectrum shouldn’t feel like the need to qualify their experience or prove that they are enough. I wish I could have told myself this four years ago, when I was trying to find the words to express my feelings of identification during Fun Home. If our community leans into the expansiveness of the queer spectrum, we will empower others to own their queerness — even if it’s just a feeling inside them, something they’ve never had the opportunity or desire to act on. Just as our genders are not defined by our bodies, our sexuality is not defined by our partners. Being with a man does not negate my attraction to other genders; it is just one form of romantic and sexual expression for me as a bisexual.