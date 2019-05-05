Skip navigation!
Jessie Page Launches A Palette For Pride Month
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from Queer Voices
Pop Culture
Jonathan Van Ness's Date For The GLAAD Awards?
Queer Eye's
Season...
Megan Johnson
May 5, 2019
Beauty
Vibrant Colors, Buzzcuts, & Freedom: This Is Non-Binary Hair In A...
As non-binary people, appearance is such an omnipresent part of our lives. For us, it is often a gateway into understanding our gender identities: what
by
Tom Rasmussen
Wellness
Ahead Of The Met Gala, Remember: ‘You Can’t Have Camp Without Queer’
From Cher’s feathered “naked dress” in 1974 to Rihanna’s gilded pope outfit in 2018, the Met Gala is no stranger to camp. But this year will be
by
Erika W. Smith
Movies
The Perfect Date
Shows Just How Badly Rom-Coms Still Tre...
Warning: The Perfect Date spoilers ahead. Romantic comedies are full of tropes. It’s part of why we love them. There’s comfort in knowing there will
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Relationships
Sophie Turner Talks Sexuality: “I Love A Soul, Not A Gender”
In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Sophie Turner opened up about her friendship with Maisie Williams, saying goodbye to Game of Thrones, her
by
Erika W. Smith
TV Shows
Your Guide To Season 3 Of
Queer Eye
— AKA The Best Seaso...
Since its premiere last January, Queer Eye has continued to evolve — and season 3, which dropped today on Netflix, is proof. Jonathan is almost
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Miley Cyrus Reveals Her First Kiss Was With A Girl
Just a few months after saying "I do" to husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is opening up about the first person she ever kissed. Cyrus, who identifies
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Body
Coachella Rebuked By ACLU After Trans Siblings Were Turned Away F...
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Coachella’s organizers Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) and Goldenvoice, Inc. on behalf of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Books & Art
Jonathan Van Ness Is Going To Share All His
Queer Eye
Wi...
Jonathan Van Ness has been busy filming the third season of Queer Eye in Japan, working on his ice skating career, and doing standup. But, the star has
by
Natalie Morin
Fashion
Billy Porter Slayed In a Tux Gown At The Oscars
As one of the first attendees to werk the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards, Pose star Billy Porter set the bar high. Like, really high.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Gender Nation
Miley Cyrus’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Does Not Change Her Queer...
In 2015, Miley Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender-fluid — and now, she’s reminding us that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth doesn’t erase her
by
Erika W. Smith
TV Shows
Queer Eye
Season 3 Is Coming To Netflix So, So Soon
Thanks to a brand new video, we know exactly when the Queer Eye crew will be back — and it’s way sooner than you might expect. After making a splash
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Queer Voices
Why This Photographer Is Reimagining The
Dyke Deck
In 1995, photographer Catherine Opie created a deck of playing cards with portraits of lesbian women, mostly her friends, affectionately titled the Dyke
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I’m Queer, I’m Christian, & Here’s How My Religion Is Failing Me
I’m a queer person who grew up in a traditional Christian household, but I’m lucky enough to have never been shamed by my family for my sexuality. I
by
Grace Semler Bald...
Pop Culture
Queer Eye
’s Jonathan Van Ness Announced His Breakup Usin...
Jonathan Van Ness is officially back on the market. On Sunday, the Queer Eye star made news of his breakup with rugby player Wilco Froneman public in the
by
Sara Hendricks
Movies
This Is Why Darren Criss Says He Won't Play Gay Characters A...
The question of whether straight actors should be allowed to play LGBTQ+ characters has been a hotly debated topic. Darren Criss, however, is clear about
by
Natalie Morin
Sex
The Most Satisfying Sex Positions for Lesbians
It should go without saying that sex between two women is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, there's a lot of misinformation out there. "A lot of folks
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Beauty
Miss Universe's First Transgender Contestant Was The Real Wi...
Update: Miss Universe has its newest titleholder, Catriona Gray from the Philippines. And while Gray walked away with the crown, another contestant had
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I'm Tired Of Being Asked, “Are You A Boy Or A Girl?"
When Sam Gee was a sophomore in high school, their English teacher had a simple request at the beginning of the school year. "If you have a nickname,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Wellness
What It Means To Be Asexual, Bicurious — & Other Sexualities You ...
When we think about sexual orientation, what probably comes to mind for most people are the three listed in the well-known acronym: LGBT. That's lesbian,
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Online Dating
These Are The Best Dating Apps For Lesbians, Queer, & Bi Women
Chances are, at least one person you know has met their partner using a dating app. Male or female, regardless of what you identify as or what you like
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
Trap Glazed: For Colored Girls We Tried To Cancel When Accountabi...
Half of the female rap duo City Girls may be in jail, but their show must go on. Last week, the group followed up their infectious mixtape, Period, with
by
Sesali Bowen
Wellness
Searching For My Baby Daddy: A Gay Woman's Search For Good S...
After I came out, I almost went back into the closet. My public declaration announcing my shift in sexuality came a few years after college. I deemed
by
Kendra Kobler
News
What It’s Really Like Being Trans Or Gender Nonconforming At A Wo...
In a small city outside of Atlanta, among over 900 other students at Agnes Scott College, Tyler* lives two very separate lives. With friends and
by
Kate Guarino
Fashion
Why Trans Awareness Week Matters To This Filipina-American Model
There are many transgender models working in fashion today who straddle several worlds: trans models who are also activists, non-binary models who are on
by
Landon Peoples
Trans America
A Mother's Plea: My Transgender Daughter Will Not Be Erased
Last week, the New York Times reported on a Trump administration memo from the Department of Health and Human Services that could legally ignore the
by
Amy Saunders
Queer Voices
Lucas Hedges Isn't Totally Straight, But He's Not Gay E...
In the new movie Boy Erased (in theaters November 2) Lucas Hedges portrays Jared Eamons, the gay son of a Baptist preacher who is sent to conversion
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
Tan France's Iconic Gray Hair Just Landed Him The Perfect Be...
Growing up, Queer Eye's Tan France hated his hair. "I had very thick, unruly hair, and I didn’t know what to do with it," France tells Refinery29. It
by
Rachel Lubitz
Trans America
Laverne Cox Once Considered Suicide Over Transphobic Bullying
Seventeen years ago, Laverne Cox (of Orange Is The New Black) considered suicide. “One day I sat down and I typed up notes, and the notes said, ‘My
by
Kasandra Brabaw
TV Shows
Bre-Z Just Told Us Exactly Why
All American's
Coop ...
At this point, it’s safe to say that Bre-Z has mastered at least three crafts. She took up her family hustle as a barber in both Philadelphia and
by
Sesali Bowen
