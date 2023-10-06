This Non-Binary Editor Tested 4 Chest Binders & Found The Best One

This binder was definitely tight enough and worked best while wearing tank tops under button-ups (like the one above). It looked more like a sports bra. Maybe it was the way I positioned my boobs, but they looked more supported than tied down. The length of the binder was quite short, so it didn't fully fit over my boobs, but the size of the band itself was good and not too tight. Maybe it's worth sizing up if you usually have a hard time with cups fitting, but I'd be scared that the band would be a bit too loose.