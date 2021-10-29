I wouldn't use this for two full days in a row, though. I've never used a binder so I can't compare it to that, but it definitely constricted me a little (although not enough for it to be unbearable or painful, just uncomfortable). I've had way worse and more uncomfortable experiences with sports bras that weren't meant to flatten me, and those I couldn't handle for more than an hour. I wore the Dylan tank bra, on the other hand, for a full workday at home and for a trip to Target, and I was more than fine.