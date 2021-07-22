Girlfriend Collective Dropped New Styles In Its Fan-Favorite FLOAT Fabric

Last year, Girlfriend Collective — an R29 editor favorite within the green fashion movement — dropped their FLOAT collection: a breathable, ultra-flexy assortment of sports bras, bike shorts, and leggings that were ideal for hot weather. Unsurprisingly, shoppers went nuts for this two-years-in-the-making fabric that's smooth and soft with that appealing barely-there feel. Now they've expanded the range with new colors and pieces at the perfect time to bring you some much-needed relief from the summer heat.
The three new limited-edition colors joining the FLOAT collection are Alpine, Mahogany, Spice, and Fog. All four are available in their customer-favorite bras, shorts, and leggings and are made from recycled water bottles in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. And to top it all off, the brand is also debuting coordinating colors for their comfy (and biodegradable!) cupro tees, tanks, and tops to pair with the latest array of seasonal FLOAT offerings. Whether you wear these pieces to work out, hang, or something in between, down the line you can send them back through the retailer's ReGirlfriend program to be recycled into future clothes. So check out the latest FLOAT hues and styles below and assemble an activewear look that's cooler than cool for the months ahead.
