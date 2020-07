Girlfriend Collective’s New Launch Feels Like Wearing Nothin’ At All

Meet FLOAT : Girlfriend Collective's newest assortment of sports bras, bike shorts, and leggings crafted from a cutting-edge material that's been two years in the making. The five-piece collection maintains an impressive lightweight and airy sensation while offering a new-and-improved skin-hugging sturdiness — that the company's co-founder, Quang Dinh, likens to the feel of a fabric-baby born from the standard compression legging crossed with the LITE. The new fiber took an additional two years to develop as Girlfriend Collective tinkered with the fabric composition to ensure that the new legging would be smooth and soft while still feeling barely-there. Citing a beloved Simpsons' moment in which nerdy neighbor Ned Flanders brags to Homer about his new snowsuit , Dinh explained that stupid-sexy Flanders was the north star: “It was built for maximum mobility,” Flanders infamously cooed, “and it feels like I’m wearing nothin' at all!” And the same can be said about the Seattle-based activewear brand’s latest launch.