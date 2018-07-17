We Worked Out In Girlfriend Collective's New Leggings & Here's How They Felt

The LITE leggings are very, well, light and they go on smoothly. Often just putting leggings on can be a workout, but these felt really good. (They're comfy enough to sleep in, IMO.) The fabric is thin and breathable, and the compression is barely there. Some people might actually find that they need a little more coverage, or want more of a "hugging" sensation around their legs and butt, though I'm a fan of the relaxed fit. Kim Truong, health writer at Refinery29, wore them to do a cardio and weight-lifting workout and agreed that they were super comfortable. "They were a lot easier to move around in than I thought they'd be, because they felt like tight spandex when I first put them on," she told me.