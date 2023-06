These 7 Queer-Owned Businesses Have One-Of-A-Kind Home Buys

We asked queer and Latine co-founders Marlene Vergas and Alex Naranjo how to spiritually cleanse spaces back in March — let's just say they know their stuff and then some. Vergas and Naranjo provide the masses with spiritual empowerment and have done so since debuting House Of Intuition back in 2010. They dub their brand a "metaphysical oasis," in its on-site About Us page for a reason: You'll find scores of altar tools, magic intention candles, tarot cards, and heaps of sentimental spiritual goods in its virtual aisles.