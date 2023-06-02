These 7 Queer-Owned Businesses Have One-Of-A-Kind Home Buys

We learned a couple things whilst curating this list of queer-owned home and lifestyle brands. Number one: LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs know how to
have fun let loose. From hyper-specific candle scents (hello, Literie's i bought another house plant) to cow print "Mooka" coffee pots, edible glitter, and more — these queer-owned inventories truly encapsulate joy. Number two: They're unique. We scouted out retailers serving up herbaceous honey-infused jams, complex spices, empowering spiritual reads, and all sorts of one-of-a-kind lifestyle buys.
So, if Pride has you on the hunt for queer-founded home goods or you're always looking to support minority-founded businesses, then you've come to the right place. Scroll on for seven excellent LGBTQIA+-owned brands to shop this June and beyond below.
Couplet Coffee founder Gefen Skolnick is passionate about specialty coffee, but admits on the brand's about page that it can be "sooooo douchey." Determined to do things differently, Couplet Coffee put accessibility, approachability, and fun at the forefront. If you're over "pretentious tasting notes," head over to its site now to score quality beans, stylish merchandise, and colorful equipment that's made for caffeine lovers of all kinds.
We asked queer and Latine co-founders Marlene Vergas and Alex Naranjo how to spiritually cleanse spaces back in March — let's just say they know their stuff and then some. Vergas and Naranjo provide the masses with spiritual empowerment and have done so since debuting House Of Intuition back in 2010. They dub their brand a "metaphysical oasis," in its on-site About Us page for a reason: You'll find scores of altar tools, magic intention candles, tarot cards, and heaps of sentimental spiritual goods in its virtual aisles.
Make a beeline toward Minna (named after founder Sara Berk's grandmother) for ethically-sourced, intentional home goods curated and crafted by a tight-knit team of New York-based artists. Berks brought Minna to life in 2013 — 10 years later, and filling our homes with artisanal products inspired by feminist art, the Bauhaus, and vintage textiles has never been easier.
Jonathan Adler is a household name in, funny enough, the household space. Meaning, you're bound to spot the queer designer's luxury eccentric trinkets sitting pretty in plenty of maximalists' living rooms — whether it's abstract busts, posh porcelain trays, or, you know, glitter-filled acrylic pharmaceuticals.
Diaspora Co. doesn't mess around when it comes to spices. CEO and co-founder Sana Javeri Kadri sources her 30 single-origin spices from a whopping 150 farms across India and Sri Lanka. She returned to her hometown Mumbai at 23, conducted seven months' worth of market research throughout India, and launched Diaspora Co. with just one spice: Pragati Turmeri. Fast forward six years and Diaspora Co. is now a cult-favorite online spice cabinet.
Fancy Sprinkles wants you to "eat your art out" with the help of its edible glitters, icing stickers, food coloring gels, and more. Plus, don't forget your tools. From silicone molds to dusting pumps, baking mats to cake scrapers — founder and CEO Lisa Stelly can help you achieve your wildest baking dreams with her joyous brand. Eat, drink, and be fancy.
V Smiley Preserves' founder and CEO V Smiley used her professional chef background to fuse honey and jelly. The result? Sweet, sweet harmonies also known as V Smiley jams. The queer-owned business thrives off of its unique flavor combinations and Smiley's well-researched food expertise. One on-site reviewer Martha F. says, "Extraordinary preserves! Healthy, quality ingredients and delicious! I love them!" Our mouths are watering as we type.
