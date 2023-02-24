Otherland’s Abigail Cook Stone Is Making Candles Fun Again

It's no small feat for sure. How did you cultivate wholesale partnerships with Sephora and Nordstrom? That’s a huge achievement, especially as a growing brand.

Obviously, it had been a dream for us, but it came about really through Instagram. Our first hire was someone to help with social. We had built a beautiful and highly engaged Instagram that was getting a lot of attention. First, a Nordstrom buyer slid into our DMs and then Sephora as well. But sometimes you're sending out cold emails, and you don't hear back. We had had our initial contact with a Sephora buyer through direct message, and she'd given us, her email, but then we had emailed her many times and got no response. Sometimes it just comes down to perseverance. You don't know what someone’s dealing with or going through at that time, so as an entrepreneur, you kind of keep going until someone tells you no.