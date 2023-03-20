How To Spiritually Cleanse Your Space, According To Latine- & Queer-Owned House Of Intuition

"Incense and resin are such powerful tools for cleansing, purifying, and bringing in spirit," Naranjo and Vargas said. Depending on the chosen incense scent, the smoke can energetically bring everything from love to protection. "When smoke cleansing, open up your doors and windows when you burn incense or resin to cleanse, in order to allow the air to move through the room and to come and go," they said. "If you are using incense (or sage, for that matter), you will begin at the back of the house and move your way toward the front." That way we take all the energy from inside our house into the outside to clear it. As you do so, keep in mind your intention, and visualize what you're removing from your space and what you're inviting in.