How To Spiritually Cleanse Your Space, According To Latine- & Queer-Owned House Of Intuition

Spring cleaning isn't just tidying up your room, throwing away expired makeup, and donating old clothes. While all of that is important to start fresh, we simply can't forget about spiritually clearing the old energy, the bad vibes that stick around our space.
“Energetically, springtime is a period of renewal and creation, where we learn how to balance activity and leisure as the days start to get warmer,” Marlene Vargas, co-founder of House of Intuition told Refinery29 Somos. The Latine- and queer-owned spiritual brand sells everything you could possibly want to start (or continue) your magical journey — whether it's cleansing kits or crystals. There's no better place (or more convenient) to learn all about cleansing AND shop for all your necessities than in the House of Intuition. “I came to have an intuitive understanding of how magic worked, especially when it comes to cleansing," Alex Naranjo, co-founder of House of Intuition said. "I’ve always got a broom with us in our house or the shop for the physical tidying up of spaces, and I do the same thing figuratively through the energetic cleansing of spaces and my aura, or energetic field."
Curious? Keep on scrolling to read all the metaphysical advice they have to offer, just in time for the spring equinox.
Clearing With Intention
Cleansing your space can be as easy as lighting a candle as long as you've got the right intention. "Intention and the thought behind our actions are unequivocally the strongest indicators of how successful we become in achieving what we desire," Naranjo and Vargas said. They even created a limited-edition candle that's perfectly meant to support you throughout this season's energetic renewal.
Smoke Cleansing
"Incense and resin are such powerful tools for cleansing, purifying, and bringing in spirit," Naranjo and Vargas said. Depending on the chosen incense scent, the smoke can energetically bring everything from love to protection. "When smoke cleansing, open up your doors and windows when you burn incense or resin to cleanse, in order to allow the air to move through the room and to come and go," they said. "If you are using incense (or sage, for that matter), you will begin at the back of the house and move your way toward the front." That way we take all the energy from inside our house into the outside to clear it. As you do so, keep in mind your intention, and visualize what you're removing from your space and what you're inviting in.
Aura Cleansing
So we know how to cleanse our space, but how do we cleanse ourselves? Naranjo and Vargas say to specifically focus on the aura, that invisible but strong energetic net that surrounds us. They recommend using their aura-cleansing sprays, comparing a spritz to taking your aura through a car wash.
"Just like you want to keep your car looking clean and shiny, you want to maintain your aura’s natural vibrancy," they said. This spray should be used on a regular basis, especially during those times when you feel heavy or stuck. Just spritz it on yourself like you would with perfume. While spritzing, recite this mantra: "Remove and cleanse my aura of all that does not serve me. Renew and make room for what serves my highest good with every drop that touches my being."
Cleansing Crystals
We don't always have time to do a full-house or a full-space cleanse, and that's why a crystal collection is so important. Naranjo and Vargas recommend having labradorite, aventurine, and selenite in your space to bring in cleansing energy.
Labradorite is known as the stone of transformation, and it's ideal for bringing in new beginnings. "It is strongly aligned with the vibrations of magic and perception — labradorite helps to strengthen intuition and connect to the third eye chakra," they said. Aventurine is the stone of good luck, which is connected to abundance and prosperity. Last but definitely not least, selenite is the white crystal to have if you need to remove negativity and cleanse chakra blockages. "Selenite makes a wonderful stone to have in the home by cleansing negative energy from a space and inviting in protective divine light."
