20 Movies To Stream For Pride Month (& Every Month)

This year's Pride wasn't canceled, it just went virtual. So as part of this year's mostly corporate parade-less celebrations, why not consider adding a movie night into the mix? To help get your marathon started, we have 20 movies to stream in honor of Pride month.
This list includes LGBTQ+ directors making queer films like Donna Deitch's romance Desert Hearts or Cheryl Dunne's The Watermelon Woman. There are also soon-to-be classics like the most exciting Best Picture winner in recent years, Moonlight, and the French tearjerker Blue Is The Warmest Color. And coming of age offerings like Netflix's teen rom-com The Half Of It
and Princess Cyd, which stars a 16-year-old and tells the story of her sexual awakening.
For those who want a queer history lesson there is a documentary that explore trans representation in TV and film. Additionally, Tangerine is a dramedy starring trans actresses, Mya Taylor and Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, in trans roles. Hopefully, you'll find a hidden gem or two you missed the first time around like Duck Butter, which is a meditation on intimacy starring Alia Shawkat.
Just as showing your pride for the LGBTQ community isn't a one month a year thing, these movies should become part of your movie lineup long after June ends.
But lucky for you, right now all of these movies are available for free if you (or a friend) have a Netflix, Hulu, or HBO login. So get watching.