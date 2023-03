The Theme Of The 2023 Oscars Was Crying

Which isn’t to say that there weren’t some (or many) misses. First in the nominations, that found standouts like Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler snubbed, or the Best Director category that overlooked women as a whole, then during the actual show itself. While we know not everyone can take home the awards, that doesn’t mean you couldn’t be anything less than heartbroken watching Best Supporting Actress nominee Angela Bassett’s face fall when she lost out to Curtis, or feel some type of way when Stephanie Hsu was once again overlooked for her star-making turn as Joy Wang in Everything Everywhere (that final scene in the parking lot should have sealed every single award for her this season). For some in the industry, the awards and their seemingly manufactured bid for emotional moments diminished the actual historical impact of the show . And, of course, there were one too many (ie: anything more than zero) jokes about last year’s slap incident