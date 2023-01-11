Maybe The Golden Globes Are Worth Watching After All

It’s a reality that Yeoh addressed right off the bat, sharing she’d be taking her time on stage in order to soak in the moment and her accolade. “It’s been an amazing journey and an incredible fight to be here today,” she said, “but I think it's been worth it.” *Cue sobbing.* The reason it took this long for Yeoh to gain this type of recognition is pretty straightforward. Recounting her experience coming to the United States at the beginning of her career, Yeoh shared her initial excitement about coming to Hollywood, and the fact that she didn’t always have a place in the industry. “It was a dream come true until I got here,” she said, “because look at this face. I came here and was told 'You're a minority.'"

