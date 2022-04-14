If anything, Yeoh’s own experience shows that there’s power and greatness to be found in those who might be underestimated or overlooked (although anyone underestimating Yeoh in any capacity is seriously mistaken). It’s all about how you look at it. It’s a realisation Yeoh shares with her character. In the final scene of the film, after over two hours of surrealist and outlandish experiences, the filmmakers offer one of the movie’s most straightforward and emotional (if not most powerful) scenes, when Evelyn — after almost having her laundromat seized by the IRS and being arrested — faces her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), known as Jobu Tupaki in the other universes and who is out to seek revenge against all the Evelyns in the multiverse, in a frank discussion. Evelyn, up until this point extremely emotionally guarded, tells her daughter that — having seen all the exciting existences she could have had — she chooses the one she’s in, because it’s the one that has her daughter. Evelyn has finally found greatness in her ordinary life through the love of her family.