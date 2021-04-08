Talking About Anti-Asian Hate With My Conservative Chinese Mother Isn’t Always Easy, But It’s Never Been More Important

It seems there are two ways to talk about social issues in our culture: from a political lens and from the lens of being a human. When I call my mother to talk about anti-Asian hate, I tell her I’d like to talk about it from the lens of the latter. She agrees. She is enraged by what she’s seeing. We talk about other hate crimes. Videos she’s seen with images that sickened her. She tells me about conversations with friends and colleagues during the Black Lives Matter protests last year, how proud she was to see people marching in her city. She tells me about racist experiences she’s had at work, and I regret not being there for her to talk about those experiences when they happened. We talk about our fears and the duelling feelings of gratitude and anger. We still don’t agree on everything, but we agree more than I expect. And most importantly, we’re able to talk again.