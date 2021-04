Talking About Anti-Asian Hate With My Conservative Chinese Mother Isn’t Always Easy, But It’s Never Been More Important

It’s hard to fathom, then, why so many Asian Americans would still support the right after witnessing this rhetoric and seeing the consequences that words can trigger. A big part of it is the assimilation narrative: the idea that, as an immigrant, you don’t truly belong here, so you must prove yourself if you want to stay. Despite experiencing anti-Asian hate her whole life, my mom has always felt that the best way to fight back is by assimilating. And, she’s not the only one who thinks like this. For example, Lee found the reason so many Asian immigrant parents nudge their kids into conservative, high status professions (perhaps “hurl” is a better word) is to avoid discrimination. Money and status are how you earn value in a capitalist culture , and if you have value as a doctor or a lawyer, the thinking goes, then perhaps you’ll be accepted. “What they learn, however, is that native-born status, U.S. citizenship, elite degrees, and professional jobs are not shields against hate, xenophobia, racism, and scapegoating,” Lee says. “We’re seeing glaring evidence of this now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.”