Sandra Oh Says She’s “Proud to Be Asian” At Stop Asian Hate Protest Rally

She continued, "One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community." She then asked for allyship and support from the crowd. "If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.'"